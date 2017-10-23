Justin Timberlake has confirmed he will headline the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show on February 4 at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.
The 36-year-old singer will take to the stage at the American football event on February 4 for the third time, meaning he will clock up more appearances at the National Football League (NFL) showpiece than any other individual entertainer.
Justin also confirmed his performance at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota on his Twitter account via a short clip alongside talk show host Jimmy Fallon.
In the skit, Justin asks Jimmy if he has the time and he replies with the same question to which the 'Can't Stop the Feeling' hitmaker says: ''I do have the time.''
Jimmy then says: ''You do half time?''
Justin replied: ''I do half time.''
The pair repeated the same questions and answers a few times before an excited Jimmy asked: ''You're doing the Halftime Show at the Super Bowl?''
Justin pulled a face and looked at the camera before shouting, ''I'm doing the Halftime Show'', while he and Jimmy jumped around the room.
He captioned the clip: ''I DO have the time. Half the time...#PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight (sic)''
Justin's last Super Bowl performance was a controversial one in 2004 when he ripped off part of Janet Jackson's outfit, exposing her breast for a brief moment.
This news comes following months of speculation that the 'SexyBack' star - who has two-year-old son Silas with his wife Jessica Biel - was wanted by the NFL to perform at the event.
A source recently said: ''This is who they've wanted for a long time. He's the guy.''
In August, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said it would be a ''home run'' if Justin were to perform at the Super Bowl.
He said: ''Oh, I love Justin, I think he's a great guy. I think if they got Justin, it would be a home run. I think he's one of the rare guys that everyone thinks is great and he's super talented.''
Super Bowl LII will take place on February 4 in Minneapolis.
