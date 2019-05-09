Justin Timberlake is to be honoured by the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The 'Mirrors' hitmaker will receive the Contemporary Icon award at the organisation's 50th annual induction gala at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on June 13, in recognition of his ''extraordinary'' body of work.

Songwriters Hall of Fame (SHOF) chairman Nile Rodgers said in a statement: ''Justin is extraordinary. Like Michael Jackson and George Michael before him, he's turned pop music into great art and made three or four of the most influential albums of the last 15 years. How? He knows the secret is extraordinary songs.

''He and Timbaland have defined an era.''

And Linda Moran, SHOF President and CEO Linda Moran hailed the former *NSYNC member as ''multitalented and multifaceted, respected, admired and beloved by his fans and peers alike''.

Justin - who has sold over 32 million albums around the world and written or co-written all eight of his Billboard number one singles - will become only the second artist to receive the prestigious honour, following in the footsteps of Lady GaGa, who took the accolade in 2015.

According to organisers, the Contemporary Icon award is handed out to ''celebrate a songwriter-artist who has attained an iconic status in pop culture''.

Inductees at the 2019 gala will include Dallas Austin, Missy Elliott, Yusuf Islam (aka Cat Stevens), John Prine, Tom T. Hall and Jack Tempchin.

In addition, Halsey will pick up the Hal David Starlight Award, Carole Bayer Sager will get the Johnny Mercer Award, and music publisher Martin Bandier is set to pick up the Visionary Leadership Award.