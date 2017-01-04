Justin Timberlake showed off his basketball skills in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (03Jan17) by sinking a half-court shot as cameras rolled.
The pop star and his wife Jessica Biel enjoyed a date night at the Los Angeles Lakers/Memphis Grizzlies game at Staples Center, and after the teams left the court and the fans had gone, Justin hit the hardwood to work on his long game.
He netted two shots from centre court and shared videos of his talents.
"Still got that range," he wrote on Instagram.
Memphis native Justin, who is a part-owner of the Grizzlies, didn't get to celebrate during the game, however - the Lakers won.
