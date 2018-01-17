Justin Timberlake says his new album will have a ''modern Americana'' sound.

The 36-year-old singer-songwriter has given his fans an insight into his much-anticipated album 'Man of the Woods' via his Instagram account, revealing it will feature a number of tracks that have a ''country melody''.

In a video clip, Justin tells the camera: ''I think the album has a wide range of sonics to it. But I guess I would describe it as modern Americana with 808s.''

Justin hasn't released an album since 2013's 'The 20/20 Experience - 2 of 2', and he's recently been busily making movies, including the Woody Allen-directed 'Wonder Wheel' in 2017.

Prior to establishing himself as a credible actor, fans questioned whether Justin would be able to make the transition from music star into the movie business.

But Justin previously explained that he faced a similar challenge when he left NSYNC to become a solo performer.

Justin shared: ''I faced the same feelings when I went solo.

''I had the same obstacles in music. I still do. But I feel like I should pose the question to everyone else: If you had this opportunity, what would you do with it?

''Entertaining is in my blood. I make no bones about the fact that I have always wanted to work in the forum of film.''

Despite this, Justin insisted his ambition was to become an ''actor'' rather than a ''movie star''.

He explained: ''I don't know what a pop 'career' is. I just wanted to be in music.

''I don't necessarily crave to be a movie star. I just want to be an actor. I don't look at it as a career - I just feel lucky. That's not to say I'm going to take every opportunity that comes up. But now I have more chance to plot out a path.''