Musician Justin Timberlake has revealed that his much-anticipated new album will have a ''modern Americana'' sound.
The 36-year-old singer-songwriter has given his fans an insight into his much-anticipated album 'Man of the Woods' via his Instagram account, revealing it will feature a number of tracks that have a ''country melody''.
In a video clip, Justin tells the camera: ''I think the album has a wide range of sonics to it. But I guess I would describe it as modern Americana with 808s.''
Justin hasn't released an album since 2013's 'The 20/20 Experience - 2 of 2', and he's recently been busily making movies, including the Woody Allen-directed 'Wonder Wheel' in 2017.
Prior to establishing himself as a credible actor, fans questioned whether Justin would be able to make the transition from music star into the movie business.
But Justin previously explained that he faced a similar challenge when he left NSYNC to become a solo performer.
Justin shared: ''I faced the same feelings when I went solo.
''I had the same obstacles in music. I still do. But I feel like I should pose the question to everyone else: If you had this opportunity, what would you do with it?
''Entertaining is in my blood. I make no bones about the fact that I have always wanted to work in the forum of film.''
Despite this, Justin insisted his ambition was to become an ''actor'' rather than a ''movie star''.
He explained: ''I don't know what a pop 'career' is. I just wanted to be in music.
''I don't necessarily crave to be a movie star. I just want to be an actor. I don't look at it as a career - I just feel lucky. That's not to say I'm going to take every opportunity that comes up. But now I have more chance to plot out a path.''
