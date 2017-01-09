Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were all Troll-ed out over the holidays, because the singer's animated hit was on repeat every day.
The couple's young son fell sick over Christmas and just wanted to watch Trolls all day.
"I've got a screener of it at the house and we watch it every day...," Justin explains. "I've never been more sick of myself, and that's hard for me to accomplish."
"We don't really watch TV or movies with him but he got sick over the holidays and you just want them to relax and do whatever they want and literally it was Trolls again and again and again...," his wife adds.
