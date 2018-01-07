Justin Timberlake is the robot in his 'Filthy' video.

The 36-year-old singer donned a black turtleneck and glasses to play an inventor unveiling his droid dancer creation to an audience in the promotional film for his comeback single, and in a behind-the-scenes clip, he's now revealed he's also responsible for the automaton's fancy footwork.

In the clip, Justin could be seen wearing a unitard and skull cap and was hooked up to motion-capture equipment while the song played in the background.

He jokingly grabbed his crotch before someone pushed him off balance, and the then took a box and carried it across the stage.

He captioned the clip: ''Making of a [robot].''

The 'SexyBack' singer recently revealed his upcoming new album, 'Man of the Woods', is inspired by his wife Jessica Biel and their two-year-old son Silas, as well as his roots in Memphis.

He said in a video preview posted on Instagram: ''This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any other album I've ever written, where I'm from, and it's personal.''

As the 'Cry Me A River' star spoke about his album inspiration, a montage of him in snow, grass and water could be seen on screen.

The clip also featured Justin's pal Pharrell Williams in the recording studio with him as he appeared to compliment the singer on one of his songs.

He said: ''That ... is a smash.''

'Man of the Woods' is Justin's first record since his 2013 two-part album 'The 20/20 Experience' and 'The 20/20 Experience - 2 of 2', the first part of which dropped in March that year followed by the second part in September. .

Justin's new album will drop a few days before he headlines the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 4.