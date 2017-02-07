Justin Timberlake plans to ''sneak'' alcohol into the Oscars.

The 36-year-old star has received his first Academy Awards nomination for his 'Trolls' song 'Can't Stop the Feeling' and plans to combat the fact the ceremony is famously tricky to get drunk at - because the bar at the Dolby Theatre is situated outside the main space and there is no service within the auditorium - by bringing along his own hip flask.

Discussing his plans for the ceremony, which takes place on February 26, at the Academy Awards Luncheon in Beverly Hills on Monday (06.02.17), he told the Hollywood Reporter: ''We'll try to sneak a flask in.''

The 'SexyBack' hitmaker previously admitted he felt ''humbled'' to be nominated for Best Original Song.

He said: ''I'm really humbled by the whole thing. I think most of all; I was excited the whole year that people responded to the song.

''Now more than ever we need something that puts a kick in someone's step and unites us through a good feeling. I think that is what I was always most happy about that it gives people a good feeling.

''For the Academy to recognise this song? Wow. Yeah, I'm pinching myself.''

And Justin - who wrote the track along with songwriters Max Martin and Johan Schuster - said it was his wife Jessica Biel who broke the good news to him as he was ''recovering'' from a late night at the studio when the nominations were announced.

He added: ''I was recovering from a late night at the studio so when I woke up there was a whirlwind of emails and texts, but my wife broke the news to me which was even sweeter.

''We were just giddy this morning, and I'm still like in a tornado. I'm just really honoured and grateful they recognised the song. I've honestly been walking around today thinking, 'Did that happen?' Obviously it was a great year for Max and Johan and myself with the success of the song. I'm having a pinch-yourself moment.''