Justin Timberlake's 'Man of The Woods' merchandise is to get four new items to mark the opening of a dedicated pop-up shop in Los Angeles.
The 'Can't Stop The Feeling' hitmaker's merchandise for his current tour will go on sale at the RSVP Gallery on Friday (27.04.18) and there will be four exclusive pieces - a T-shirt, hat, hoodie and pair of shorts.
The rest of the original items - which were designed with streetwear designer Heron Preston - include graphic sweatshirts, T-shirts and long-sleeve shirts and cost from $40 to $80 each.
It will mark the first time Justin's 'Man of The Woods' merchandise will be sold outside a music venue.
Back in February, Justin announced limited edition merchandise for each of the 16 tracks on his album.
He shared on social media: ''New #MOTW Collection merch designed by @heronpreston only available at 138 Wooster St, NYC ...
''Higher Higher - Man of the Woods pop-up this weekend in New York. A custom, collaborative product for every song on the album. @jumpman23 ...
''Montana - Man of the Woods pop-up this weekend in New York. A custom, collaborative product for every song on the album. @levis ...
''Hers/Flannel - Man of the Woods pop-up this weekend in New York. A custom, collaborative product for every song on the album. @pendletonwm @levis ...
''Morning Light - Man of the Woods pop-up this weekend in New York. A custom, collaborative product for every song on the album. @pendletonwm (sic)''
