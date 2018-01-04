Justin Timberlake's forthcoming album features the likes of Alicia Keys, Chris Stapleton and Timbaland.

The first track from the 36-year-old pop star's first record in four years, 'Man of the Woods', will kick off with lead single 'Filthy', which was co-written and produced with 'Give It To Me' hitmaker Timbaland and Danja - who has worked with everyone from Justin Bieber and Britney Spears to Kanye West and Duran Duran - with extra songwriting credits listed for James Fauntleroy and Larrance Dopson.

The single will be released on Friday (05.01.18), with an accompanying music video directed by Mark Romanek - who did the singer's 2016 promo for 'Can't Stop The Feeling'.

The full-length studio LP, for which the track-listing is yet to be unveiled, will then be available to buy on February 2.

His latest music was inspired by his home city of Memphis, Tennessee, as well as his wife, Jessica Biel, and their two-year-old son Silas.

Justin posted a video on Instagram previewing his upcoming record, and said on the clip: ''This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any other album I've ever written, where I'm from, and it's personal.''

Whilst the 'Cry Me A River' star speaks about his album inspiration, a montage of him in snow, grass and water can be seen on screen.

The clip also features Justin's pal Pharrell Williams who is seen in the recording studio with him and appears to compliment the singer on one of his songs.

He says: ''That ... is a smash.''

'Man of the Woods' is Justin's first record since his 2013 two-part album 'The 20/20 Experience' and 'The 20/20 Experience - 2 of 2', the first part of which dropped in March that year followed by the second part in September.

Beforehand, Justin's debut solo album 'Justified' was released in 2002 and he followed that up with 2006's 'FutureSex/LoveSounds', which spawned popular single 'SexyBack', which hit number one in the UK and US among other countries.

In September, Justin - who previously tasted success with US boy band NSYNC before going solo - featured on the new Foo Fighters album, 'Concrete and Gold', after providing backing vocals for track 'Make It Right'.

Justin's new album will drop a few days before he headlines the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 4.