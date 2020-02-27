Justin Timberlake is ''really proud'' of 'The Other Side', his collaboration with SZA.
Justin Timberlake is ''really proud'' of his collaboration with SZA.
The 39-year-old singer has teamed up with the 'All the Stars' hitmaker on 'The Other Side' - which is taken from the 'Trolls World Tour' soundtrack - and he admitted working with the nine-time Grammy nominee was an ''honour''.
After the futuristic video for the track was released on Wednesday (26.02.20), Justin shared some stills and wrote on Instagram: ''I've been a fan of @SZA for a long time... as a singer, as a songwriter, as a performer, as an artist.
''When we started working on The Other Side, it was clear that her voice and vision were exactly what the song needed, and I'm HONORED to have collaborated with her on this.
''Hopefully more to come on some R&B SET THE MOOD RIGHT VIBE... I'm really proud of this one and the message it represents. Turn it it up, share it, and go tell SZA she's a [unicorn and diamond emojis] (sic)''
Justin's wife, Jessica Biel - with whom he has four-year-old son Silas - replied to her husband's post with a string of fire emojis.
SZA also felt ''honoured'' to have worked on the track.
She used her own Instagram account to share photos from the set and wrote: ''AAAAHH !! SO HONORED TO BE APART OF THE TROLLS SOUNDTRACK!![heart, faces and praying emojis] thank you SO MUCH JUSTIN LUDWIG N SARAH FOR TAPPING ME TO BE A PART OF SOMETHING SO AWESOME! tankies to my family on set who put me together like a fancy lady (sic)''
The full soundtrack will be released on 13 March and will also include songs from the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak, Dierks Bentley and Sam Rockwell.
