Justin Timberlake has shelved the remaining December dates of his tour after doctors urged him not to perform until next year due to bruised vocal cords.
Justin Timberlake has postponed the remainder of his December tour dates due to bruised vocal cords.
The 37-year-old singer took to Instagram to reveal doctors have instructed him to keep resting his voice to enable his vocal cords to properly heal, meaning he is not able to sing until next month.
He wrote: ''Hey guys, I'm sure you have heard that I've had to postpone several tour dates due to bruised vocal cords. My vocal cords are healing, but they are not all the way back to normal, so my doctors want me to continue to rest my voice. They have asked me to hold off on singing until next month. I'm really sorry, I want to be back on the stage and I am doing all I can to get there quickly. Thank you for understanding -- I see all of your posts and I appreciate the support and the love. I look forward to coming back stronger than I was before. More to come on the rescheduled dates. (sic)''
The 'Cry Me a River' hitmaker had eight remaining dates scheduled for December, and he is due to return to his tour after Christmas on January 4th in Washington.
Last week, Justin was forced to temporarily shelve his Los Angeles show at the Staples Center due to the vocal cord issue.
He also previously postponed several dates including his planned October 24 show at Madison Square Garden in New York, his October 28 gig in Buffalo, and two performances in Tacoma slated for November 12 and 13.
After Justin's first string of dates were postponed, he wrote on Twitter: ''Hey guys, I'm sorry to announce I have to postpone the show at MSG tonight on doctor's orders.
''My vocal cords are severely bruised. I'm gonna make this up to you and the new show will be on my birthday, January 31.
''More info to come. Again I'm so sorry to do this, but excited to see you soon. Love, J (sic)''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Almost pathologically buoyant, this brightly colourful animated comedy is so cheeky that it's impossible to...
An astute satire of the pop music business, this raucous mock-documentary is consistently hilarious from...
The Coen brothers have a wry twinkle in their eyes as they take us on...
Clearly something went horribly wrong as this thriller was being made, because despite a solid...
Richie Furst is a Princeton student with a unique gift for mathematics. He uses his...
Llewyn Davis is a struggling folk musician attempting to find his place in the world...
With beautiful but bland direction and a script that can't help but overstate everything, this...
Gus Lobel is one of the most formidable baseball talent scouts around, however his age...
In the near future, the world's population lives until the age of 25. After that,...
A smart, witty script and a likable cast help overcome the deep-seated rom-com cliches the...
Elizabeth should never have become a teacher, her teaching technique is somewhat 'hands off'; she...