Justin Timberlake has been forced to postpone his LA show after bruising his vocal chords, as he already cancelled several shows in the past month.
The 37-year-old musician was due to take to the stage at Los Angeles' Staples Center on Tuesday (27.11.18) night, but has been forced to postpone the show because of continued vocal chord issues, which have already led him to push back several of the dates on his 'Man of the Woods' tour.
Justin has been plagued with vocal chord problems for the past month, and previously postponed several dates including his planned October 24 show at Madison Square Garden in New York, his October 28 Buffalo, New York appearance, and two performances in Tacoma slated for November 12 and 13.
The 'Say Something' hitmaker hasn't posted a statement about his latest cancellation, but did take to Twitter to explain the situation when his first string of dates were postponed.
He wrote at the time: ''Hey guys, I'm sorry to announce I have to postpone the show at MSG tonight on doctor's orders.
''My vocal cords are severely bruised. I'm gonna make this up to you and the new show will be on my birthday, January 31.
''More info to come. Again I'm so sorry to do this, but excited to see you soon. Love, J''
So far, Justin has rescheduled all his postponed shows except for the newly axed Los Angeles date, which is expected to be rescheduled soon.
The 'Cry Me a River' singer is expected to take to the stage at his next date in Phoenix, Arizona, at the Talking Stick Resort Arena on November 29.
