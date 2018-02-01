Justin Timberlake named his album after his son.

The 'Filthy' singer - who has two-year-old Silas with wife Jessica Biel - has called his upcoming LP 'Man of the Woods', but has laughed off messages from fans that said the title makes it sound like a country record.

Previewing a new song while he got a haircut, Justin - who turned 37 on Wednesday (31.01.18) - said in a video posted to Instagram: ''By the way, the album is named after my son, OK? His name means 'of the woods,' so stop telling me I'm making a country album.

''I'm really feeling myself on my birthday right now.''

A few hours later, the 'SexyBack' singer teased another new song, 'Montana', in a second Instagram video.

This one saw him dance and lip sync to the track, spinning around in a circle on the 50-yard line at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as he prepared for his Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday (04.02.18).

And Justin then treated fans to a third clip, grooving along to soulful 'Higher Higher'.

Clearly having a great time, he exclaimed in the video: ''Whoo! The birthday celebration continues!''

He captioned the post: ''Still my bday!! I'm having too much fun! More new music alert. This is a song called HIGHER HIGHER (sic)''

While Justin insists he hasn't made a country record, he recently teased that some songs do have a ''country melody''.

In a video clip, he added: ''I think the album has a wide range of sonics to it. But I guess I would describe it as modern Americana with 808s.''