Justin Timberlake ''made peace'' with Janet Jackson after their infamous ''wardrobe malfunction'' at the 2004 Super Bowl.

The 'Sexy Back' singer accidentally exposed Janet's breast to the world when he removed a portion of her clothing when they were on stage together at the sporting extravaganza and he admitted it was important to him that they discussed the unfortunate incident afterwards.

Asked by Beats 1 host Zane Lowe if they had taken time to ''resolve the situation'' and ''make peace of the whole thing'' afterwards, Justin said: ''Absolutely. I don't know that a lot of people know that. I don't think it's my job to do that because you value the relationships that you do have with people.''

Justin admitted the incident occurred because he had his ''wires crossed'' but he's learned from the mistake.

He said: ''I stumbled through it ... to be quite honest, I had my wires crossed.

''It's just something that you have to look back on and go, 'OK, you can't change what's happened, but you can move forward and learn from it.''

The 36-year-old singer - who has son Silas, two, with wife Jessica Biel - will headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show on 4 February this year, and revealed he's given reassurances that such an incident won't happen again.

He said: ''Naturally, that's something we talked about.

''To be honest, it wasn't too much of a conversation. It's just one of those things where you go like, yeah what do you want me to say, we're not going to do that again.''

Justin confirmed his performance at the NFL showpiece game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota on his Twitter account via a short clip alongside his close friend, talk show host Jimmy Fallon, in October.

In the skit, Justin asks Jimmy if he has the time and he replies with the same question to which the 'Can't Stop the Feeling' hitmaker says: ''I do have the time.''

Jimmy then says: ''You do half time?''

Justin replied: ''I do half time.''

The pair repeated the same questions and answers a few times before an excited Jimmy asked: ''You're doing the Halftime Show at the Super Bowl?''

Justin pulled a face and looked at the camera before shouting, ''I'm doing the Halftime Show'', while he and Jimmy jumped around the room.

He captioned the clip: ''I DO have the time. Half the time...#PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight (sic)''