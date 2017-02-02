Justin Timberlake has earned the most nominations at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

The 'Trolls' star is up for seven prizes including Favorite Male Singer, Favorite Song and Favorite Video for 'Can't Stop The Feeling!', Favorite Voice From An Animated Movie for Branch from 'Trolls' and Favorite Frenemies.

Kevin Hart is hot on his heels with six nods, and he will go head-to-head with Justin for the Favorite Voice From An Animated Movie gong for his performance as crazed rabbit Snowball in 'The Secret Life of Pets'.

Kevin also won an impressive two nods in the BFF's (Best Friends Forever) category for his on-screen bromances with Dwayne Johnson in 'Central Intelligence' and Ice Cube in 'Ride Along 2' and he also has nominations in the Favorite Movie Actor, Most wanted Pet and Favorite Villain groups.

Elsewhere, both 'Ghostbusters' and 'Rogue One: A Star War Story' racked up five nominations each and Ben Affleck, Chris Evans, Idris Elba, Lukas Graham, Scarlett Johansson, Felicity Jones and 'Girl Meets World' star Rowan Blanchard have all been honoured with nominations for their work.

Battling it out for the prestigious Favorite Movie prize are 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', 'Captain America: Civil War', 'Ghostbusters', 'Pete's Dragon', 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' and 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows'

The Kids' Choice Awards have added nine new categories, including '#Squad,' which recognises groups of actors in a movie, with Ellen Degeneres, Albert Brooks, Kaitlin Olson, Hayden Rolence, Willem Dafoe, Ed O'Neill, Ty Burrell and Eugene Levy collectively nominated for ' Finding Dory' and Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones in contention for 'Ghostbusters'.

Fans can vote for their winners now via Twitter and Facebook using special KCA hashtags.

WWE Superstar John Cena will host the ceremony at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on March 11 and some stars will leave covered in slime as gungings are a tradition of the awards.