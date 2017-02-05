The SexyBack hitmaker has filmed a new advert promoting the antioxidant infusion drink and the TV spot will debut during the Super Bowl this Sunday (05Feb17).

In addition to becoming a new brand ambassador, Justin has also been appointed its first-ever flavour tastetester.

"Justin Timberlake has been a fan of Bai for a long time," Alana Radmin, vice president of Bai's brand communications tells Billboard. "Our CEO and Justin had been talking for a while about how he could get involved with the brand, and the ways we could work together. (Justin) is a very creative guy, he has a lot of thoughts on everything from innovation to marketing content. He really adds a lot of value."

Unlike other Super Bowl ads, the commercial has not been released before the big game, and Radmin reveals the singer will be joined in the clip by a special guest handpicked by Justin himself.

The pop star teased the collaboration in a post on Twitter on Tuesday (31Jan17), asking fans, "What are you doing this weekend? #SB51 @drinkbai".

Timberlake isn't the only famous Justin to shoot a 2017 Super Bowl ad - Justin Bieber is also fronting a new campaign for T-Mobile. The 22-year-old dons spectacles, a suit and bow tie as he shows off his wacky dance moves alongside professional American footballers Rob Gronkowski and Terrell Owens for the quirky spot.

Bieber ended his six-month Instagram break on Friday (03Feb17) to promote the ad, sharing footage from the clip and captioning it, "Let me see your #unlimitedmoves".

Fans who show off their touchdown dances will be entered for a chance to be selected as one of the best by Bieber on Monday (06Feb17). He'll re-tweet his favourites.

Gronkowski's New England Patriots will be playing in the big game against the Atlanta Falcons.