Justin Timberlake has landed a new role as the Chief Flavour Officer for beverage brand Bai.
The SexyBack hitmaker has filmed a new advert promoting the antioxidant infusion drink and the TV spot will debut during the Super Bowl this Sunday (05Feb17).
In addition to becoming a new brand ambassador, Justin has also been appointed its first-ever flavour tastetester.
"Justin Timberlake has been a fan of Bai for a long time," Alana Radmin, vice president of Bai's brand communications tells Billboard. "Our CEO and Justin had been talking for a while about how he could get involved with the brand, and the ways we could work together. (Justin) is a very creative guy, he has a lot of thoughts on everything from innovation to marketing content. He really adds a lot of value."
Unlike other Super Bowl ads, the commercial has not been released before the big game, and Radmin reveals the singer will be joined in the clip by a special guest handpicked by Justin himself.
The pop star teased the collaboration in a post on Twitter on Tuesday (31Jan17), asking fans, "What are you doing this weekend? #SB51 @drinkbai".
Timberlake isn't the only famous Justin to shoot a 2017 Super Bowl ad - Justin Bieber is also fronting a new campaign for T-Mobile. The 22-year-old dons spectacles, a suit and bow tie as he shows off his wacky dance moves alongside professional American footballers Rob Gronkowski and Terrell Owens for the quirky spot.
Bieber ended his six-month Instagram break on Friday (03Feb17) to promote the ad, sharing footage from the clip and captioning it, "Let me see your #unlimitedmoves".
Fans who show off their touchdown dances will be entered for a chance to be selected as one of the best by Bieber on Monday (06Feb17). He'll re-tweet his favourites.
Gronkowski's New England Patriots will be playing in the big game against the Atlanta Falcons.
