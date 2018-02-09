Justin Timberlake has given Ryan McKenna - also known as the ''Super Bowl selfie kid'' - to his gig in Boston after he hit the headlines last weekend when he took a photograph with the singer during his half-time show.
Ryan McKenna went viral last week when he took a photograph with the 'Can't Stop the Feeling' hitmaker during his half-time set at the sporting extravaganza, held in Minneapolis, and now he has the chance to meet the singer for a second time as he's been given tickets to the Massachusetts date of his 'Man Of The Woods' tour.
Speaking via video link on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Justin addressed Ryan - who was in the studio with the presenter - to say: ''I tell you what I want to do because it was so unexpected that you came down and because all of this has happened, I thought to myself I really wanna meet you properly. I look forward to our second selfie together.''
And the 37-year-old hunk isn't the only one who gave the teenager a gift as NFL continued to spread the love by giving him a VIP experience to a Patriots home game next season, as well as four tickets to a game, and four pre-game field passes.
Ryan, 13, certainly got what he deserved as he admitted he had to push through and nudge people out of the way in order to get the shot with Justin that went viral.
Speaking of the moment he got to the singer, he said: ''I got myself there, I pushed through. I was elbowing people but I got there. I was there with him.
''I saw all the memes. I've seen those. My dad told me he was coming up so I had to push out there but I had the video [on] when I was going out to Justin, and then I had the iPhone 6 and that thing is slow. So it just shut off, and that's why all the memes formed.''
