Justin Timberlake received the Contemporary Icon Award at the 2019 Songwriters Hall of Fame event.

The 'Cry Me A River' hitmaker was spotted arriving at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City for the prestigious ceremony on Thursday night (13.06.19).

The 38-year-old singer was honoured with the prize, which was ''initiated in order to celebrate a songwriter-artist who has attained an iconic status in pop culture''.

Justin became only the second musician to receive the prestigious award after 2015 recipient Lady Gaga.

Songwriters Hall of Fame (SHOF) chairman Nile Rodgers previously heaped praise on the 'SexyBack' singer for his ''extraordinary'' body of work.

He said in a statement: ''Justin is extraordinary. Like Michael Jackson and George Michael before him, he's turned pop music into great art and made three or four of the most influential albums of the last 15 years. How? He knows the secret is extraordinary songs.

''He and Timbaland have defined an era.''

And Linda Moran, SHOF President and CEO Linda Moran hailed the former *NSYNC member - who has sold over 32 million albums around the world and written or co-written all eight of his Billboard number one singles - as ''multitalented and multifaceted, respected, admired and beloved by his fans and peers alike''.

Inductees at the 2019 gala including songwriting heavyweights Dallas Austin, Missy Elliott, Yusuf Islam (aka Cat Stevens), John Prine, Tom T. Hall and Jack Tempchin.

In addition, Halsey was set to pick up the Hal David Starlight Award, while Carole Bayer Sager was honoured with the Johnny Mercer Award, and music publisher Martin Bandier was given set the Visionary Leadership Award.