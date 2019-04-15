Justin Timberlake was thrilled to see *NSYNC reunited at Coachella.

The 'Man of the Woods' star was excited to see his pals Jc Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick take to the stage during Ariana Grande's set on Sunday (14.04.19).

Sharing a picture of the performance on his Instagram account, he wrote: ''You guys killed it last night.''

NSYNC wowed with a rendition of their 1997 classic 'Tearin' Up My Heart' shortly after Ariana performed recent single 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend I'm Bored', which samples their song 'It Makes Me Ill'.

It is believed Justin was unable to make the gig as he hadn't had time to rehearse with the band due to his own touring commitments, TMZ reports.

Justin and *NSYNC have remained friends since they wen their separate ways and he previously described them as a ''family'' as the group were honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Speaking at the ceremony recently, Justin said: ''These four guys mean so much to me. We're really a family and the memories that we have and the times that we've shared and the families that we've built from it ... I don't think I could really put into words how much the four of you mean to me.''

Justin had previously confessed he had left *NSYNC because he felt he was ''growing out of it''.

Speaking about the split, he shared: ''We were on a stadium tour, and I just felt like the whole thing was too big. It started as a fun snowball fight that was becoming an avalanche. And, also, I was growing out of it. I felt like I cared more about the music than some of the other people in the group. And I felt like I had other music I wanted to make and that I needed to follow my heart.''