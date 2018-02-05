Justin Timberlake admitted he had a bit of a ''moment'' when he got the chance to duet with a video projection of the late singer Prince during the Super Bowl LII half-time show.
The 'Can't Stop The Feeling' hitmaker was thrilled to have the chance to duet with the late artist, who appeared in the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota - his hometown - as a video projection, on his song 'I Would Die 4 U'.
He said: ''It's a moment for me, if I'm being quite honest, because he's always been the pinnacle of musicianship for me. And when we decided that [we were going to do a tribute], like the serendipity and the synergy that we would be Minneapolis, and that he's such a special thing here aside from what he is all over the world. I just felt like I wanted to do something for this city and something for him that would just be the ultimate homage to what I consider the G.O.A.T. of musicians.''
And the 37-year-old singer couldn't believe how well it all worked together for such a ''crazy, serendipitous moment''.
He added: ''You have to understand, we got the actual vocal stems from 'I Would Die 4 U' - the actual recording - and then we got the uncut version of it and 'Purple Rain' and some way by the grace of Prince looking down on us, it synced up. It was like this crazy, serendipitous moment. I wanted to use that opportunity to do something special for this city but also my favourite musician of all time.''
Half way through his set, Justin performed a little trick with his microphone, which he has now revealed is what he does when he is feeling the nerves.
Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon following the Super Bowl, he shared: ''I'll be honest, no one knows this - that's my nervous tick on stage. I flip the microphone. I don't know where I started doing that, but I haven't dropped it yet.''
