Justin Timberlake has gushed about finding his person in wife Jessica Biel and praised the actress for supporting him through a difficult year.
Justin Timberlake has gushed about finding 'The One' in wife Jessica Biel.
The 'Cry Me A River' hitmaker has compared his marriage to the 'Total Recall' star - with whom he has four-year-old son Silas - as like a ''baptism'' that cannot be reversed.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: ''It's like once you find that person, it's like a baptism, where you're like, 'I can't go back,' you know what I mean?
''Like, I don't, I can't go back, so, which is what fatherhood's like too.''
The 38-year-old singer also heaped praise on his spouse for being by his side through a difficult year in 2018, which saw him damage his vocal cords and be forced to shelve several dates on his 'Man of the Woods Tour' throughout October until December.
He said: ''I think anybody out there, you know, you go through anything, to have somebody by your side to really go through it with you and get in the mud with you, so to speak, I'm sure you know what that's like.''
Meanwhile, Justin - who celebrates his 7th wedding anniversary with Jessica on October 19 - joked that he doesn't want his little boy to follow in his footsteps and take up a career in entertainment.
He said: ''I'm kidding. I don't know. Luckily he's four and I don't have to think about that yet.''
However, Jessica previously admitted she doesn't want her son to be a musician like his father.
She said: ''There's one thing I don't want for him. I really don't want him to be a musician. I know what you're thinking. Good luck to me, right?'
''I watch what Justin goes through and he is at the top of his game. He has access to work with any producer and he can actually get songs on the radio. And, this is from someone who makes great music - he tours and makes it look very easy. But he's been working for years and years and years to get to where he is.''
