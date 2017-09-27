Justin Timberlake is reportedly in talks to perform at the 2018 Super Bowl half time show, 13 years after his infamous performance with Janet Jackson.
Justin Timberlake is reportedly in talks to perform at the 2018 Super Bowl.
The 'Can't Stop The Feeling' hitmaker is believed to be in ''final talks'' about taking to the stage during the half-time show at the iconic sporting event in Minneapolis in February next year, according to a report by Us Weekly magazine.
If Justin, 36, does finalise a deal with the National Football League (NFL), it will be the star's first performance at the event since his controversial appearance with Janet Jackson 13 years ago, when he pulled part of her costume off, revealing her breast.
However, NFL insists nothing is confirmed as of yet, and said they ''will not speculate'' on the current line-up rumours.
In a statement, they said: ''No decisions have been made on the performer(s) and we are not going to speculate on particular artists. Along with Pepsi, we know that we will put on a spectacular show. When it is time to announce her name we will do it. Or his name. Or their names.''
A source, meanwhile, told 'Entertainment Tonight' that Justin - who has two-year-old son Silas with his wife Jessica Biel - is ''the guy'' that NFL have wanted to book for some time.
They said: ''This is who they've wanted for a long time. He's the guy.''
The rumour comes after last month former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said it would be a ''home run'' if Justin were to perform at the Super Bowl.
He said: ''Oh, I love Justin, I think he's a great guy. I think if they got Justin, it would be a home run. I think he's one of the rare guys that everyone thinks is great and he's super talented.''
Super Bowl LII will take place on February 4 in Minneapolis.
The novel's author saw a cut of the film and loved each of the changes the movie's director had made.
Almost pathologically buoyant, this brightly colourful animated comedy is so cheeky that it's impossible to...
An astute satire of the pop music business, this raucous mock-documentary is consistently hilarious from...
The Coen brothers have a wry twinkle in their eyes as they take us on...
Clearly something went horribly wrong as this thriller was being made, because despite a solid...
Richie Furst is a Princeton student with a unique gift for mathematics. He uses his...
Llewyn Davis is a struggling folk musician attempting to find his place in the world...
With beautiful but bland direction and a script that can't help but overstate everything, this...
Gus Lobel is one of the most formidable baseball talent scouts around, however his age...
In the near future, the world's population lives until the age of 25. After that,...
A smart, witty script and a likable cast help overcome the deep-seated rom-com cliches the...
Elizabeth should never have become a teacher, her teaching technique is somewhat 'hands off'; she...