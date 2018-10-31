Justin Timberlake sometimes feels ''inept'' when he son wants his mother Jessica Biel, rather than him.
Justin Timberlake sometimes feels ''inept'' when he son wants his mother rather than him.
The 'Can't Stop The Feeling' hitmaker has three-year-old Silas Randall with his wife Jessica Biel, and has said that sometimes the tot wants the attention of his mother rather than his father, and it can leave him feeling ''bad for a moment'' before he realises each parent offers their son something different.
Writing in his new book, 'Hindsight: & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me', he shared: ''My son sometimes wants his mom; he just doesn't want me. I can't give him what he needs, sometimes, and he pushes me away. I'll feel bad for a moment. I'll feel inept. Why can't I help him? Why doesn't he love me? I have to remind myself that of course he loves me. But she's his mother, and that's who he wants right now.''
But moments like that have helped the 37-year-old singer open up about his feelings, as he now speaks more freely when things are upsetting him.
He added: ''Until I became a father, I thought I had things to be afraid of. Now I understand that I don't have to conquer my fears. I just have to learn to live with them.''
When Silas was first born, the 'Say Something' singer and his spouse were keen to keep him out of the spotlight and ''away from people'', and Justin explained in his book that it felt ''invigorating'' to start that new chapter in his life.
He wrote: ''It was important to us to choose how to share him with the world because this is a whole new era for me. It's no longer just about me. I have a wife, a child - a family. It's terrifying. It's invigorating. It's more meaningful than anything I've ever been a part of.''
