Justin Timberlake has dropped the asking price of his New York penthouse to $6.75 million.

The 37-year-old singer cut $1 million from the original asking price in the spring and he has now slashed a further $245,000 off his three-bed SoHo apartment - just five months after he initially put the plush pad up for sale for $7.995 million, according to TMZ.

Should the 'Cry Me A River' hitmaker offload his home for $6.75 million then he would make less than $200,000 on the property, after splashing out $6.57 million on the abode in 2010.

As well as boasting three bedrooms - enough to house himself, his wife Jessica Biel and their three-year-old son Silas - the penthouse has three-and-a-half bathrooms and an 853 sq ft wraparound terrace.

Potential property purchasers might be interested in the building's garage, which features a private entrance for the apartment's new owners, and there is also a garden.

Justin and Jessica, 36, are known to be big fans of doing mommy-daddy workouts together, and the building's gym is an ideal location to bring 'SexyBack' with an exercise session.

Speaking about working up a sweat with her significant other, Jessica previously said: ''I actually love mommy-daddy workouts, they're the best.

''It doesn't always happen, but it's so nice to have a partner when you're doing a workout.

''It's something my husband and I really enjoy doing together - we both are workout enthusiasts.

''When we can, we make it happen.''

NYC real estate agents Stribling are selling the lavish apartment, which is also listed as having a gas fireplace, custom wood panelling and floor-to-ceiling windows.

A description of the home on Stribling's website reads: ''A 24 hour doorman and concierge, parking garage attached including private entrance to the building, state of the art gym/fitness center, common garden, live in super and alternative entrance on Wooster Street give you some of the finest amenities in New York City. Available exclusively for private appointment showings. (sic)''