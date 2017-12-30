Justin Timberlake has dropped hints that he is set to tour after the Super Bowl.

The 36-year-old singer will headline next year's Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 4 and it is believed he will release new music and embark on a tour afterwards.

Justin recently trademarked the phrase 'Man of the Woods' and now his official website, JustinTimberlake.com only directs to a mysterious logo with the letters MOTW.

According to documents previously obtained by TMZ, Justin has trademarked the phrase in order to use it for ''CDs, DVDs, downloadable music, clothes, concert posters and live performances and tours''.

In October, Justin confirmed his performance at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota on his Twitter account via a short clip alongside talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

In the skit, Justin asks Jimmy if he has the time and he replies with the same question to which the 'Can't Stop the Feeling' hitmaker says: ''I do have the time.''

Jimmy then says: ''You do half time?''

Justin replied: ''I do half time.''

The pair repeated the same questions and answers a few times before an excited Jimmy asked: ''You're doing the Halftime Show at the Super Bowl?''

Justin pulled a face and looked at the camera before shouting, ''I'm doing the Halftime Show'', while he and Jimmy jumped around the room.

He captioned the clip: ''I DO have the time. Half the time...#PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight (sic)''

Justin's last Super Bowl performance was a controversial one in 2004 when he ripped off part of Janet Jackson's outfit, exposing her breast for a brief moment.

In August, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said it would be a ''home run'' if Justin were to perform at the Super Bowl.

He said: ''Oh, I love Justin, I think he's a great guy. I think if they got Justin, it would be a home run. I think he's one of the rare guys that everyone thinks is great and he's super talented.''

Super Bowl LII will take place on February 4 in Minneapolis.