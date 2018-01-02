Justin Timberlake's new album will be released on February 2, 2018.

The 36-year-old singer has announced his fifth studio album, 'Man of the Woods', will drop in one month and his latest music was inspired by his home city of Memphis, Tennessee, as well as his wife, Jessica Biel, and their two-year-old son Silas.

Justin posted a video on Instagram previewing his upcoming record, and said on the clip: ''This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any other album I've ever written, where I'm from, and it's personal.''

While the 'Can't Stop the Feeling!' hitmaker is speaking about his album inspiration, a montage of him in snow, grass and water can be seen on screen.

The clip also features Justin's pal Pharrell Williams who is seen in the recording studio with him and appears to compliment the singer on one of his songs.

He says: ''That ... is a smash.''

Justin's first single from his upcoming album is set to drop on Friday (05.01.18).

'Man of the Woods' will be Justin's first record since his 2013 two-part album 'The 20/20 Experience' and 'The 20/20 Experience - 2 of 2', the first part of which dropped in March that year followed by the second part in September.

Beforehand, Justin's debut solo album 'Justified' was released in 2002 and he followed that up with 2006's 'FutureSex/LoveSounds', which spawned popular single 'SexyBack', which hit number one in the UK and US among other countries.

In September, Justin - who previously tasted success with US boy band Nsync before going solo - featured on the new Foo Fighters album, 'Concrete and Gold', after providing backing vocals for track 'Make It Right'.

Justin's new album will drop a few days before he headlines the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 4.