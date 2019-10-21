Justin Timberlake has teased a collaboration with sibling trio Haim.
The 'Man of the Woods' star took to social media to reveal he is in the studio with the 'Want You Back' trio - siblings Este, Danielle and Alana Haim.
He captioned a photo: ''Late nights with the squad (sic)''
Meanwhile, Justin recently revealed he has teamed up with 'Juice' hitmaker Lizzo on a brand new song, which he insists is ''flames''.
He said: ''I was like, 'I'm such a fan if you ever want to write,' and she thought I was lying. And we got in and we got a couple of ideas - I don't know when they're gonna come out but they're pretty good. It's flames, it's so good.
''To be honest, I just called my publishers and I said, 'You know, I just want to work with young, fresh people and I want to collaborate more. I've been songwriting and producing for so long, I want to experience that energy and I want to work with people that I think are truly amazing. I'm having these experiences that are fuelling me in such a different way and, again, I think it was really birthed out of feeling like, 'What can I do right now to just be a part of my community and integrate?'''
Justin admitted he is also keen to work with Drake again.
They previously teamed up for the track 'Cabaret' - which appeared on Justin's 2013 album 'The 20/20 Experience - 2 of 2' - and he had already ''talked about'' reuniting on a follow-up.
He added: ''I love 'Scorpion', I think it literally just like answered anything. We've talked about [collaborating again] a lot. I don't wanna say too much because I don't wanna jinx it, but we've talked about it a lot.''
