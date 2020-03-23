Justin Timberlake blamed his double denim fashion fail on being ''young and in love''.

The 'Sexy Back' hitmaker famously sported the outfit to match with his then-girlfriend Britney Spears as they walked the red carpet at the 2001 American Music Awards, but he has insisted he did it because he fell for her badly.

Speaking to former *NSYNC bandmate Lance Bass' podcast, The Daily Popcast, he said: ''You do a lot of things when you're young and in love.''

The 39-year-old singer previously worked with denim company Levi's.

Speaking back in 2019, he said: ''When you work with such an institution like Levi's, you don't want them to be anything but Levi's. And so it's just a little bit of a swerve here and there on fit or cut or wash or texture and that's it. And then saying, wouldn't it be fun to make a workman's vest, for instance, or wouldn't it be fun to throw a hoodie on a trucker jacket? For the first two seasons, we created a bit of a left-of-centre aesthetic and we just want to continue to play up on that ... I like to mix things up always.''

And Justin loves how denim can be adapted to suit any style.

He shared: ''I get to travel to a lot of different places and I think the biggest part of it, to be honest, is to create something that you feel could be worn in Paris, could be worn in New York, could be worn In Stockholm, could be worn in L.A. and could be worn in Memphis, Tennessee.''