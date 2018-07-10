Justin Timberlake led 20,000 fans in a chant of 'Three Lions' at his concert in London on Monday (09.07.18).

The 37-year-old singer has been swept away with World Cup fever and couldn't resist embracing his ''honourary Brit'' status and getting his audience at The O2 to sing along to the familiar ''It's Coming Home'' refrain of the Lightning Seeds, Frank Skinner and David Baddiel's sporting anthem.

He told the crowd: ''Somebody told me that the first time I came here I became an honorary Brit. So, it's....coming.....home.''

The 'Mirrors' hitmaker then adopted an English accent to praise Harry Kane and Harry Maguire, the goalscorers in the England team's Quarter Final victory against Colombia at the weekend.

He said: ''Go on Kane! Go on Maguire!

''Sorry! I thought I was out there for a second. Seriously, we love you. On behalf of the Tennessee kids, you always show us so much love.''

Justin is set to return to the venue on Wednesday (11.07.18), the same night England play Croatia in the semi finals of the tournament but he's asked The O2 to screen the game before he takes to the stage.

He said in a video posted to Twitter: ''I've been doing some thinking. We did a crazy show on Monday. And we've got another one happening on Wednesday. But there's also another very important thing happening on Wednesday.

''I spoke to The O2 and for the first time ever, doors will open at 6.30 and we're gonna play this England v Croatia match on my big screens.

''So come here, and we'll watch it together. I mean, I wanna see it, you wanna see it. And you know what? It's coming home.''

The venue confirmed in a post: ''.@jtimberlake to the rescue. The @England v Croatia match will be shown live in the arena tomorrow before he takes to the stage (sic)''