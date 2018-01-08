Justin Timberlake has announced an arena tour in support of his new album 'Man of the Woods'.

The 36-year-old singer-and-actor will kick off the extensive run at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on March 13, before wrapping it up in his hometown of Memphis on May 30.

The 'Can't Stop The Feeling' star unveiled the dates, which will be his first full tour in four years following the '20/20 Experience World Tour', in a video on Monday (08.01.18).

In the promo clip, Justin explains that he was inspired by the outside on the record and that that will be reflected with his production.

He says: ''The outdoors is the inspiration for a lot of these songs. That's the main idea. The tour will be able to bring the outside in.

''How can we bring that to life? I want people to see the inspiration for how it ended up sounding. I've never seen that done before -- bring the outside in.''

The 'SexyBack' singer recently revealed his record focuses on his wife Jessica Biel and their two-year-old son Silas, as well as his roots in Memphis.

He said in a video preview previously posted on Instagram: ''This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any other album I've ever written, where I'm from, and it's personal.''

As the 'Cry Me A River' star spoke about his record inspiration, a montage of him in snow, grass and water could be seen on screen.

The clip also featured Justin's pal Pharrell Williams in the recording studio with him as he appeared to compliment the singer on one of his songs.

He said: ''That ... is a smash.''

'Man of the Woods' is Justin's first record since his 2013 two-part album 'The 20/20 Experience' and 'The 20/20 Experience - 2 of 2', the first part of which dropped in March that year followed by the second part in September.

Justin's new album will drop a few days before he headlines the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 4, on February 2.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on January 16.

Justin Timberlake's 'The Man of the Woods' US tour dates are as follows:

3/13/2018, Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre

3/18/2018, Washington, DC, Capital One Arena

3/21/2018, New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

3/25/2018, Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

3/27/2018, Chicago, IL, United Center

3/31/2018, Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena

4/2/2018, Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

4/4/2018, Boston, MA, TD Garden

4/8/2018, Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

4/12/2018, Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

4/14/2018, Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

4/24/2018, San Jose, CA, SAP Center

4/28/2018, Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

5/2/2018, Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

5/5/2018, Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

5/7/2018, Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

5/9/2018, Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

5/11/2018, Atlanta, GA, Infinite Energy Arena

5/14/2018, Orlando, FL, Amway Center

5/15/2018 -- Tampa, FL -- Amalie Arena

5/18/2018 -- Miami, FL -- American Airlines Arena

5/19/2018 -- Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- BB&T Center

5/23/2018 -- Houston, TX -- Toyota Center

5/27/2018 -- Dallas, TX -- American Airlines Center

5/30/2018 -- Memphis, TN -- FedEx Forum