Pop star Justin Timberlake and Hollywood actress Jessica Biel have headed to the mountains amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 39-year-old singer has revealed via Instagram that he, Jessica and their four-year-old son Silas have headed to the mountains in order to quarantine during the health crisis.
Justin captioned an image of his family on the snow-covered mountains: ''Out here social distancing with the fam and a lot of these [trees emojis] I hope you guys are staying safe and healthy. We need to stick together and look out for each other during this crazy time. Go through my stories for some ways you can support your local communities. While there's a lot of chaos and confusion right now, there's also a lot of good and so many ways to help. Spread the word @feedingamerica @americanredcross @savethechildren @wckitchen (sic)''
Last year, meanwhile, Justin issued a public apology to Jessica on his Instagram account after he was pictured holding hands with his 'Palmer' co-star Alisha Wainwright.
The chart-topping singer spoke of his regret at such a ''strong lapse in judgement'' while under the influence of alcohol.
Justin said in a statement posted to on social media: ''I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people that I love.
''A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement - but let me be clear - nothing happened between me and my co-star.
''I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that (sic).''
