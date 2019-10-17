Jesisca Biel was a ''little scared'' when Justin Timberlake was tackled by a prankster at Paris Fashion Week.

The 38-year-old singer was perplexed when serial joker Vitalii Sediuk lunged to the ground and grabbed him by the leg, refusing to let go, as he made his way into the venue for Louis Vuitton's show and his wife admitted she ''didn't know what was happening'' at first.

Branding the incident ''very weird'', Jessica told 'Extra': ''Honestly, I was shocked. First of all, I didn't know what was happening. And then I looked over... and I couldn't comprehend, and my brain was clicking back and forth going, 'That's not actually happening.'

''Then I got a little scared, like, 'Is he okay? Is everything okay?' And then everything was okay and it was just very weird and we just kind of charged on.''

Justin later made light of the incident, sharing a photo of himself and the 'Limetown' star - with whom he has four-year-old son Silas - on Twitter along with the caption: Last night at @louisvuitton. Human anklet not included. Congrats on the collection @nicolasghesquiere! (sic)''

The incident with the 'Can't Stop The Feeling' hitmaker - who was eventually pulled free by security guards - came just hours after Gigi Hadid was forced to escort YouTuber Marie Benoliel off the catwalk when she invaded the Chanel show when she climbed onto the runway dressed in a houndstooth two-piece at Grand Palais.

Marie - who describes herself as a comedian - crawled onto the stage and positioned herself in the middle of the models, including the likes of Kaia Gerber, as they flaunted the fashion house's spring 2020 collection.

Although she appeared to be having a ball and seemingly went unnoticed by the security guards, Gigi took matters into her own hands as she stormed up to Marie, placed a firm hand on her shoulder and escorted her backstage.

Cardi B - who was sat in the front row of the show - said of the incident: ''I loved the show. I got a little scared when homegirl flew out there.''

But Marie was rather impressed with her antics as she explained on her social media pages afterwards: ''You see, last week I did the Etam catwalk just like that, because I've always wanted to walk the runway. I found it a bit low end so I decided to face the best runway, Chanel.''

Gigi, 22, has had her own run in with Vitalii in the past as she elbowed him in the face in 2016 when he picked her up during Milan Fashion Week.