Justin Timberlake is a ''huge supporter'' of Jessica Biel's acting career, and will happily watch any of the shows she's cast in.
Justin Timberlake is a ''huge supporter'' of Jessica Biel's acting career.
The 35-year-old actress tied the knot with the 'Can't Stop The Feeling' hitmaker in 2012, and has said the hunk - whom she has two-year-old son Silas with - is always supportive of the roles she takes on and even watches the shows she's in.
Speaking about her new crime thriller series 'The Sinner' - in which she plays a mother who commits a shocking act of violence without knowing why - Jessica said: ''He's been such a huge supporter of this all along. He knows how much the material is interesting to me and what a great opportunity this is for me to do something really different.
''He's really able to watch the show for what it is and not get too bogged down by the fact that he's seeing me in a very different light. I think he's just seeing it for its creativity and what fun we're all having as we're doing it.''
And although her character in the new television series is fairly dark, the brunette beauty says she has no trouble separating her work life from her home life, as taking care of Silas becomes a priority when she gets home.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I've never had too much trouble letting work stay at work and honestly, you don't really have the choice. You have to get home. Someone needs dinner, someone needs to get their pyjamas on, then get in the bath, then get into bed and you can't be smouldering in the corner like, 'Oh, this scene I did!'''
Meanwhile, 36-year-old Justin gushed about his wife on Instagram last month when he posted a sweet message in celebration of her 35th birthday.
He wrote: ''You make me laugh. You make me smile. You make me LOVE. You make me want to be BETTER.
''Speaking of, it doesn't get any BETTER than you... Now, I know for sure that it's BETTER to be lucky than good. Ask me who the luckiest guy in the world is and I will tell you that you are looking at him.
''Happy Birthday, my heart. --J (sic)''
The actress welcomed her second child with her husband Ashton Kutcher four months ago, and she says that owning dogs is great practice for having...
Rumours surface that Kris Marshall will star as the 13th Doctor.
The best queer movies of all time.
Almost pathologically buoyant, this brightly colourful animated comedy is so cheeky that it's impossible to...
An astute satire of the pop music business, this raucous mock-documentary is consistently hilarious from...
The Coen brothers have a wry twinkle in their eyes as they take us on...
Clearly something went horribly wrong as this thriller was being made, because despite a solid...
Richie Furst is a Princeton student with a unique gift for mathematics. He uses his...
Llewyn Davis is a struggling folk musician attempting to find his place in the world...
With beautiful but bland direction and a script that can't help but overstate everything, this...
Gus Lobel is one of the most formidable baseball talent scouts around, however his age...
In the near future, the world's population lives until the age of 25. After that,...
A smart, witty script and a likable cast help overcome the deep-seated rom-com cliches the...
Elizabeth should never have become a teacher, her teaching technique is somewhat 'hands off'; she...