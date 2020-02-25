Justin Theroux is furious after the city of Denver voted to keep a ban on pit bulls in the Colorado city.
Justin Theroux has asked the Major of Denver for a ''special apology'' after he allowed the US city's ban on pit bulls to remain in place.
The 'Leftovers' star - who has a rescue dog named Kuma and also shares a pit bull mix called Sophie with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston - took to Instagram in a bid to get as many people as possible down to the Colorado city's Town Hall to help stop the ban, and even promised he and 'Queer Eye' star Antoni Porowski would cook a meal for those who did so.
The animal lover announced on his Instagram Stories: ''Hey Denver! If you are a Pit Bull lover the vote to end the Pit Bull Ban is in one hour.
''If you go to city hall to end the ban @antoni and I will make you dinner. 'Then brunch the next morning.
''@Antoni has no idea I'm posting this but I'm sure he's down and would do it. Right Antoni? (sic)''
Mayor Michael Hancock vetoed plans to overturn the ban on February 14.
And on Monday (24.02.20), Denver City Council's vote to appeal the ban failed to secure enough signatures.
In response, Justin shared a moving GIF of Kuma sat in front of a burning fire and called for an ''end'' to the ''continued and unnecessary deaths of thousands of dogs''.
He captioned the Instagram post: ''The Denver Pit Bull Ban stands.
''This will result in the continued and unnecessary deaths of thousands of dogs.
''This is a tragedy for a breed that is already murdered in greater numbers than any other breed in our country.
Bans don't work. (sic)''
The 48-year-old screenwriter also called for Hancock to ''pass real legislation against'' pet shops and breeders that ''sell dogs for profit'' and to make Denver a ''no kill'' city.
He concluded that he and Kuma will ''defy'' the ''dumb'' law'' and will be ''coming for Denver''.
He continued: ''@mayorhancock, if you want to help the citizens of Denver and these dogs, pass real legislation against pet shops that sell dogs, dogfighting, and breeders of ALL dogs.
''INCLUDING breeders of pit bulls. People that profit, neglect or abuse dogs in ANY way is the problem...
''Not the dog, nor the breed. And while we're at it, how bout we make Denver no kill. That'd be great.
''A special apology is in order from you @mayorhancock to all the Denver animal control workers who have the truly nightmarish job of putting these beautiful dogs down on repeat in service of your ignorant policy. (sic)''
