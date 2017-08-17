Justin Theroux skipped an audition for 'Friends' to stay in bed.

The 46-year-old actor admitted he was given the opportunity to appear in the popular 90s sitcom - which offered his now-wife Jennifer Aniston her breakthrough role of Rachel Green - and is glad he missed the try-outs because he wouldn't have been ''prepared'' for the fame achieved by the stars of the show.

He recalled of the audition opportunity: ''No, I didn't bother. I slept in that day. I wouldn't have been prepared for [the fame].''

The 46-year-old actor admits he can understand how fame can ''drive people insane'' but insists it doesn't affect him or his wife - who he married in 2015 after three years of dating - too much.

He told Mr. Porter magazine: ''I think it does drive people insane and you can tell who those people are in the world.

''You have to be the guardian of your own senses. If a tree falls in the forest and you're not there to see it, you know. But for the most part, it's not as pervasive in our lives as people think.

''Occasionally you'll get whacked by something. It's definitely something you have to analyse and come to terms with.

''Which I think [my wife] has done very elegantly and pretty effortlessly.''

While the 'Leftovers' star and Jennifer, 48, try not to pay attention to the speculation about their relationship, Justin insists it is all inaccurate.

He said: ''It's just not a part of me. There's this slightly insane person running around on the covers of tabloids who is mentally ill, clearly.''

But Justin also likes being in a position to observe the ''insanity'' of Hollywood.

He said: ''If nothing else, I have a front-row seat to the insanity, to what make this town so bananas.''