Justin Theroux shared a rare photo of himself and wife Jennifer Aniston to mark their second wedding anniversary on Saturday (05.08.17).

The 45-year-old actor posted a picture of his 48-year-old wife kissing him on the cheek on his Instagram account and in the absence of a lengthy caption, simply shared the image along with a number of love-based emojis.

The couple have been together since 2011, and insiders claim they ''still very much act like newlyweds'' and have a great time together.

A source told People magazine: ''They love to laugh and share a wicked sense of humour.

''It's possible that this marriage would not have worked as well if they were in their 20s, but they aren't. They are great friends and have total respect for each other.''

While the pair's busy work schedules often keep them apart, they have learned how to make the lengthy absences work for their relationship.

The source said: ''Jen realised that you can be happily married without being together 24/7.

''[After being apart] they have so much to catch up on and it makes their marriage more exciting.

''Justin can still make Jen blush. She still talks about how she finds him very sexy. Not seeing each other every day makes them appreciate each other more.''

The 'Leftovers' actor previously admitted that being catapulted into the limelight because of his marriage to the former 'Friends' star hasn't been an easy ride, but his friend advised him to think of it as having another persona who is the butt of speculation.

When asked his tips for a happy marriage, he refused to give any out as doesn't think he is an any better at being a husband than the next person.

He said: ''A friend once told me, 'Another you has been born, this insane person who's constantly breaking up, getting back together, having a baby, losing a baby. I'm not giving any marriage tips. I am no brighter than any man.''