Justin Theroux's neighbour has accused the actor of terrorising him with rude behaviour.

The 'Leftovers' star is currently embroiled in a legal battle with Norman Resnicow, who owns the home below his, after Justin filed a lawsuit against Norman, accusing him of harassment.

New legal documents filed by Norman claim the actor and his wife Jennifer Aniston have been nothing but rude to him in all the time they have lived at their home in Greenwich Village, New York City.

Norman also claims he has had to put up with the barking of the dogs, who he said after left on their own for long periods, as well as the dropping of weights on the floor at three in the morning and a string of angry outbursts.

However, Norman claims the pair have had ''friendly relations and cooperation'' in the past and insists the allegations made against him are ''as fictional as the television series in which he recently starred'', TMZ reports.

Meanwhile, Justin previously revealed marriage has had a ''calming effect'' on him.

The 45-year-old actor - who tied the knot with Jennifer in 2015 - said: ''Obviously. I'm married. I think marriage taught me to settle a little bit. It does have a calming effect.

''I think it's at what age you make that commitment. When you hear about people in the '50s getting married at 20, you're like, What were they thinking? My grandparents were together for over 50 years. My grandfather used to write one sentence every day in his journal, ''I love Anne more than ever today.'' I think that was his meditation - keeping him in his marriage, and also his appreciation for it. It was very touching.''