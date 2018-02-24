Justin Theroux's neighbour says Jennifer Aniston hated his New York apartment and he is on her side in their recent split.
It has been reported that one of the main reasons for the former couple's recent split is that Jennifer wanted to live in Los Angeles, while Justin was happier in New York and Norman Resnicow - who has accused Justin of harassment - says he feels sorry for Jennifer.
He told TMZ: ''Everyone knows Jennifer hated the place. Justin is acting crummy to her like he did to me.
''Hey, I'm the guy he asked to help ease moving of his previous girlfriend out of the building.''
Norman added that Jennifer, 49, has always been kind to him and he is on her side beside her most beloved dog was called Norman.
Norman, who owns the home below Justin, 46, recently accused the 'Leftovers' star of terrorising him with rude behaviour.
Legal documents filed by Norman claim the actor has been nothing but rude to him in all the time he has lived at his home in Greenwich Village, New York City.
Norman also claims he has had to put up with the barking of the star's dogs, who he said were left on their own for long periods, as well as the dropping of weights on the floor at three in the morning and a string of angry outbursts.
Justin previously reportedly sued his neighbour for $350,000 and punitive damages after he allegedly threatened to make life ''unpleasant'' for him because he refused to shell out $30,000 on sound-proofing walls while doing renovation work on the apartment.
He is said to have accused the nearby resident of antagonising his builders, cutting off the water and electricity to his home and trying to damage his reputation by going public with their feud.
