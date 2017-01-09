Justin Theroux left the Golden Globes as early as he could - so he could watch it on TV.

The 'Leftovers' actor was one of the presenters at the ceremony on Sunday (08.01.17) but was keen to get away from the Beverly Hilton hotel as soon as possible in order to join wife Jennifer Aniston and their friends for a viewing party in their pyjamas.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' at HBO's Globes after-party, he said: ''I'm actually trying to get home.

''I almost skipped this interview because I got my girl and some friends in their pyjamas who have delayed the show an hour so I can get back and watch the end of it with them.''

The 45-year-old star admitted it was a very strange experience skipping the red carpet and just arriving for his spot, instead of sitting and watching the ceremony as a guest as the ''energy'' of the room took him by surprise when he stepped on stage to present 'The Night Manager' star Tom Hiddleston with Best Actor in a TV series - Drama alongside Anna Kendrick.

He admitted: ''It's the first time I've come to the show and have not done the red carpet.

''I just came to present, so I kind of did the dumb thing where I just showed up to present, and you kind of get rushed into the back door.''

''And you're not really prepared for the size of the event, and all the energy in the room.

''So I kind of came in and was not prepared. There's a benefit to walking and sitting down, having some food, and then continuing on.''