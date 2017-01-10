Actor Justin Theroux will never show up to the Golden Globes without his wife Jennifer Aniston again, because it's too much of a rush job to get back to her after the event.
The star avoided the red carpet and simply showed to present and then dash, so he could be back at home watching the show with his wife and friends.
"I got my girl and some friends in their pyjamas who have delayed the show an hour so I can get back and watch the end of it with them," he told Entertainment Tonight as he made a run for the exit after his presenting duties were over on Sunday night (08Jan17).
"I just came to present, so I kind of did the dumb thing where I just showed up to present, and you kind of get rushed into the back door. You're not really prepared for the size of the event, and all the energy in the room. So I kind of came in and was not prepared. There's a benefit to walking and sitting down, having some food, and then continuing on."
