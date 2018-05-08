Justin Theroux has accused his neighbour of repeatedly trespassing on his property.

The 46-year-old actor - who split from Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston earlier this year - has become embroiled in a bitter dispute with his neighbour in New York, with court documents obtained by The Blast showing that Theroux has accused Norman Resnicow of coming onto his property without his permission eight times since May 2017.

Theroux has recently had a security camera installed on his land and he's claimed to have caught Resnicow illegally trespassing on March 25, March 31 and April 1.

The 'Girl on the Train' actor claims to have personally witnessed the incident on April 1, saying he confronted Resnicow and asked him to stop trespassing.

But, according to the Hollywood actor, his neighbour ''erupted that I was mistaken and that he was not trespassing (though he was). To avoid an unpleasant confrontation, I returned back into my apartment.''

Theroux believes Resnicow is trespassing to gather measurements to try and build his defence in the case, and is therefore calling on the court to find his neighbour liable and to determine damages at a subsequent date.

Theroux and Resnicow have had a strained relationship for some time, with the actor launching a lawsuit about his neighbour in 2017 over complaints he was making about renovations to his Greenwich apartment.

Theroux accused him of threatening to cut of his water and electricity, while also warning the movie star that he would launch a PR campaign against him if he failed to sound-proof his abode.

However, Resnicow subsequently launched a counter-suit, accusing the 'Zoolander 2' actor - who married his estranged wife in 2015 - of terrorising him and his wife with his unreasonable behaviour.