Justin Theroux doesn't see his wife Jennifer Aniston as ''competition''.

The couple - who starred alongside each other in 2012's 'Wanderlust' - might be in the same field of work, but the 45-year-old screenwriter-and-actor says they don't see one another as a threat, although it might be different if they were going up against each other for the same role.

Justin told the latest issue of Esquire magazine: ''She's successful for a reason ... We're not in competition.

''If I was competing for the same job as her, I might be less forgiving.''

The dark-haired hunk married the 48-year-old former 'Friends' star in 2015, and he says being catapulted into the limelight hasn't been an easy ride, but his friend advised him to think of it as having another persona who is the butt of rumours.

When asked his tips for a happy marriage, he refused to give any out as doesn't think he is an any better at being a husband than the next person.

He said: ''A friend once told me, 'Another you has been born, this insane person who's constantly breaking up, getting back together, having a baby, losing a baby. I'm not giving any marriage tips. I am no brighter than any man.''

Meanwhile, Justin has made no secret of his hopes of being reunited with his spouse on screen and now that his show 'The Leftovers' has concluded he'd like to write a TV role for Jennifer.

The blonde beauty previously said that she would like to return to television one day.

She might be best known as playing Rachel Green in global hit sitcom 'Friends', but since the series ended in May 2004 she has been almost exclusively working on films and has become a much in-demand comedy actress with roles in movies such as 'Horrible Bosses', 'We're the Millers' and 'Office Christmas Party'.

After 13 years of the big screen, Jennifer is eager to return to the small screen and be a part of some ''wonderful stories''.

Speaking about her future career, she previously said: ''I've thought about it a lot. That's where the work is. That's where the quality is. At this point in my career, I want to be part of wonderful stories, exciting characters, and also just having a good time. Anywhere would be a wonderful place. Netflix, Amazon - everything you're seeing on television is fantastic

''It's almost like there's not much a difference.''