Justin Theroux has accused his neighbour of being a ''peeping Tom''.

The 'Leftovers' star has been locked in a long-running dispute with Norman Resnicow - who lives below him in a New York apartment building - and despite having a temporary restraining order being in place which bars the man from contact with the actor or the building's board members, he has now been accused of shining a flashlight onto his famous neighbour's home every evening.

In a letter to the Manhattan judge overseeing the dispute, Justin's lawyer, Eric Sherman, accused Norman of ''obsessing, Peeping Tom-like conduct''.

The note, which was obtained by the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, explained: ''Every single night this week, Mr. Resnicow has been shining his flashlight onto Mr. Theroux's property.''

It was sent along with security camera still frames allegedly showing the neighbour outside of the 47-year-old actor's home and explained Norman had been filming and photographing the unit, alleging he had been ''attempting to provoke a confrontation'' with the famous resident.

That's not all, as the letter alleged Norman had been ''clandestinely'' taking measurements of a fence and examining the 'Girl on the Train' star's new decking, having previously been in dispute over the old deck.

The lawyer branded the behaviour ''bordering on stalking'' and added: ''This habitual, almost nightly behaviour has left Mr. Theroux understandably disturbed.''

The letter comes a month after Norman was ordered to pay $23,000 to Justin and the board after breaching the restraining order by emailing a board member.

Peter Levine, who is Norman's lawyer, declined to comment on the new complaint.

He added: ''We will be responding directly to the judge in writing.''

The pair have had a strained relationship for some time, with the actor launching a lawsuit about his neighbour in 2017 over complaints he was making about renovations to his Greenwich apartment.

Justin accused him of threatening to cut off his water and electricity, while also warning the movie star that he would launch a PR campaign against him if he failed to sound-proof his abode.

However, Norman subsequently launched a counter-suit, accusing the 'Zoolander 2' actor of terrorising him and his wife with his unreasonable behaviour.