Justin Theroux has admitted he steals some of his wife Jennifer Aniston's beauty products - but he doesn't manscape.
Justin Theroux insists he doesn't manscape - despite his wife Jennifer Aniston claiming he does.
The 46-year-old actor - who married the former 'Friends' star in 2015 - insists he lets things flow ''naturally'' in his private area, but has been known to take some of her beauty products to wash himself with.
Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', he said: ''I steal some of her products occasionally.
''I'm not shaving my legs or anything, but if she has a nice cream and she's washing her face with something that smells nice, I might borrow it.
''I comb my hair, I'm not filthy. I like to be natural. I keep it pretty natural down there. I think that's what we all do.''
Justin's comments come after Jennifer recently claimed the 'Leftovers' actor takes her shampoo and face creams.
She said: ''He steals my shampoo, my hair paste ... whatever product I put on my face, he just does the same for him. You know, he likes to dabble.''
Jennifer also revealed Justin likes to keep things trim and tidy downstairs, which is something she approves of on a guy.
She added: ''He kind of manscapes, which I actually enjoy. I enjoy a nicely manscape-d partner.''
Justin has previously admitted the 'We're The Millers' actress hasn't always been a big fan of his body hair.
Speaking about his beard, he said: ''She likes it, up to a point. She'll like it for about a month and then she's like, 'OK, you have to get rid of it.' Then I'm like, 'No, I actually have to keep the beard now for the whole show.' ''
