Justin Theroux has dropped out of his scheduled appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' following the recent confirmation of his split from Jennifer Aniston.

The 46-year-old actor was due to appear on the US talk show on Tuesday (20.02.18), but after he and his estranged wife Jennifer confirmed last week that they separated at the end of last year, he has now pulled out.

According to People, the 'Leftovers' star was announced for Tuesday's show on Valentine's Day (14.02.18) last week, but his name was absent from an updated roster released by the show on Monday (19.02.18).

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who was slotted to appear after Theroux, has been bumped up to the evening's first slot, and actor Chris Gethard is filling in as a second guest.

Neither Justin or the former 'Friends' actress have spoken about the split since they released a joint statement on the end of their two-and-a-half-year marriage following increased speculation about the state of their marriage.

They said: ''In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.

''Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.''

Meanwhile, it was claimed their split was caused by the growing distance between the pair, as 49-year-old Jennifer spent her time in LA whilst Justin resided in New York.

A source said: ''Jennifer is more comfortable in Los Angeles with her close-knit group of friends. But Justin doesn't feel as at home in LA, nor with Jennifer's friends, he loves New York, and the edgier crowd in the city.

''As they spent more and more time apart, their problems became bigger. He's very focused on himself and his craft. And Jen is not the easygoing girl she wants the public to think she is. She isn't as happy, and she is far more complicated.''