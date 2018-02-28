Justin Theroux has ''stopped caring'' what people think of him.

The 46-year-old actor - who recently announced he and his estranged wife Jennifer Aniston had split at the end of last year - has admitted he is no longer worried about what the public think of him, as he believes the person he is when he's in the spotlight is a different ''avatar'' to who he is when he's away from the cameras.

He said: ''Well, that avatar is not me. So, in that sense, I don't lose any sleep over it. I've stopped caring about what other people think of me. It's also minimised over the years.''

The 'Leftovers' star also doesn't believe he owes anyone any answers about his private life, and says the key to dodging invasive questions is to just ''keep working''.

Speaking to French magazine Mastermind, Justin added: ''I just keep working, which is the only thing you can do. So, when someone I've never met in my life comes up to me and asks me a personal question, I say 'I don't know what you're talking about.' And you know, I'm sorry, but I really don't.''

His comments come as he has found himself thrust into the spotlight following the news that he has split from 49-year-old 'Friends' actress Jennifer Aniston, after two-and-a-half-years of marriage.

The couple announced the news earlier this month in a joint statement which read: ''In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.

''Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.''