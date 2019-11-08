Justin Theroux has paid the adoption fees for four rescue dogs.

The 'Lady and the Tramp' actor visited Ventura County Animal Services (VCAS) with his own rescue pooch Kuma on Thursday (07.11.19) and decided to do what he could to help a number of the canines there find their ''forever homes'' by covering the costs for their potential new owners.

Justin wrote on Instagram alongside photos of Kuma and some of the other dogs: ''KUMA had a rough day...

''We were working in Ventura and wouldn't you know it? We just HAPPENED to be RIGHT NEXT to @vcanimalservices.

''KUMA had a feeling there might be some amazing puppies in there SO, we went over to meet some of them... and the human SAINTS that take care of them. We met SOME SERIOUSLY CUTE PUPS.... Like ZUMO, SHOTTI ... A puppy that doesn't even HAVE name yet... AND... a very scared STELLA that was too scared to even say hi to us.

''KUMA used to be JUST like them... without a forever home. SO!!! She DEMANDED that we do something! At the very least, she made sure it was easy to adopt them....ALL of their adoption fees have been paid... Now ALL they need is an amazing Human who is committed to taking care of them. It sounds like a lot, but you'll soon see... once rescued, they take care of you.

'' So if you're in the Ventura area... ZUMO, SHOTTI, NO NAME, and STELLA would love a visit... and of course... more than anything, would love to take care of you.(sic)''

The 48-year-old actor even urged his famous friend Selena Gomez and former wife Jennifer Aniston - who recently joined Instagram - to adopt two of the dogs.

He added: ''@selenagomez (sorry Selena, you know the drill)

@jenniferaniston (yep, now that you're on here, your gonna get this a lot too) (sic)''

Happily, Justin later revealed that not long after he posted about the dogs, Stella was adopted.