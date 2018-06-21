Hollywood star Justin Theroux uses his love of boxing in his pare time to stay in shape.
Justin Theroux uses his love of boxing to stay in shape.
The 46-year-old actor - who is best known for his roles in 'The Girl on the Train', 'Zoolander' and 'American Psycho' - has opened up about his workout regime and admits he loves sparring in his spare time and says the sweet science keeps him fit and healthy, although he has to stop himself from getting too competitive between the ropes.
In an interview with Men's Health magazine he spoke about a time in the ring with a female trainer saying: ''I hate getting hit. And she's so fast, a better boxer than me, by far. It's so frustrating. A couple times she really rang my bell. And I was a combination of hurt-slash-p***ed.
''Am I gonna cry or knock her head off? But I couldn't touch her. Too quick. But I see that a lot in sparring. People get p***ed, get emotional, and that's kind of the point of sparring: Keep breathing, remain loose, not tense.''
Justin - who recently split from his wife of three years Jennifer Aniston - also uses his time whilst his not filming to exercise for up to an hour five days a week, working on his abs, doing circuits or dead lifting.
The Hollywood hunk also spilled on his attitude to life, insisting he likes to make spontaneous decisions.
He shared: ''I happened to be driving by a skydiving school once and decided to go skydiving. A split-second decision. It wasn't anything I planned. I always wanted to ride a motorcycle across Europe. I've done that three times now.''
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
When a young women finds herself with amnesia following a car accident on Mulholland Drive,...
Lloyd is a young ninja still in high school who is trained alongside five other...
As the director of The Help, Tate Taylor may seem like an odd choice to...
The protagonist Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) in The Girl On The Train is a troubled...
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
This raucous trawl through 80s power ballads, rock anthems and gigantic hair is a lot...
An unusually sharp script makes this silly comedy thoroughly enjoyable, even when it tips over...
George and Linda are the ultimate urban couple. Living in New York, they both lead...
Pineapple Express team McBride, Franco and director Green reunite for another freewheeling comedy, but fail...
From the director of Pineapple Express comes a new fantasy comedy film 'Your Highness' from...
A snappy script and superior voice work make this animated action-comedy much more fun than...
Cast and crew expand this franchise in just about every direction with this hugely enjoyable...
Is it possible for a movie to be too "inside?" Can its farcical focus on...