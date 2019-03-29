Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan have reportedly joined A24's latest horror film 'False Positive' alongside Ilana Glazer.
Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan have joined 'False Positive'.
The stars are part of the cast of A24's latest horror film which will see Justin, 47, and Ilana Glazer, 31, play a couple struggling to conceive who look to a fertility doctor, portrayed by Pierce, 65, who tricks them by getting her pregnant with his own sperm, according to Collider.
Zainab Jah, Gretchen Mol, Sophia Bush, and Josh Hamilton have also joined the ensemble cast and production will start next week in New York.
John Lee is directing from a script he co-wrote with Glazer, and both Lee and Glazer are producing alongside Jonathan Wang.
The movie is based on the horrifying true story of Doctor Donald Cline, who in the 1970s and 1980s used his own sperm to approximately 50 women and while he was eventually stripped of his medical license he didn't face any legal repercussions for his crimes.
This summer, former James Bond star Pierce returned to the 'Mamma Mia!' franchise in 'Mamma Mia 2! Here We Go Again' as well as the AMC series 'The Son'.
Following his critically acclaimed HBO show the 'Leftovers', Justin has recently been seen in Paramount's 'Bumblebee', Focus Features' 'On the Basis of Sex', in which he appeared opposite Felicity Jones and Armie Hammer, and most recently 'The Spy Who Dumped Me' alongside Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon.
On action scenes in 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' Justin said: ''I really enjoy it. I sort of equate it to something like a dance or something. There's like nine steps to a scene where you do a thing, you break someone's neck and then you pull a gun and then you hit them over the head, then you throw some hot water ... I kind of like nerding out on trying to perfect those dance moves in a way.''
