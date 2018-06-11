Justin Theroux has adopted a dog that was left homeless after Hurricane Harvey.

The 46-year-old actor - who separated from Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston late last year - has rescued the blue pit bull called Kuma, who was once on the verge of being euthanised due to a series of health issues.

The dog was initially saved by the volunteer group A Chance to Bloom Dog Rescue, and Justin subsequently reached out to start the months-long adoption process.

In a Facebook post, the rescue group explained: ''The odds were stacked against Kuma as a shy, mangy pit bull with medical issues, but something about her pulled at our heartstrings. We saved Kuma from euthanasia without hesitation and took her into our rescue to bloom.

''Kuma is an ambassador of the breed, with a very calm temperament and breezed though her basic obedience training. We knew that she'd be a perfect fit for Justin, when he came all the way to Texas for a meet and greet!''

Justin was recently united with his new pet, and photos of them posing at landmarks, including Washington Square Park in New York, have been posted on A Chance to Bloom Dog Rescue's Instagram page.

Justin and his estranged wife Jennifer - who he wed in 2015 - are both big animal lovers and it was revealed in March they had agreed to share custody of their beloved dogs, with the being at the heart of one of the most acrimonious areas of their separation.

The 'Friends' actress is thought to have been given custody of their shepherd mix dog called Dolly, their pit bull mix called Sophie and a terrier called Clyde, while Justin was given custody of their other pit bull.

A source said at the time: ''They've always referred to them as their children. It was the biggest bone of contention in the split.''